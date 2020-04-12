All Indiana Counties Have Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, State Data Shows

The state of Indiana hit a sobering milestone on Sunday, as every county in the state now has at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Of the state’s 92 counties, only Benton and Pike counties had zero positive tests prior to this weekend, but now both counties have reported their first cases of the virus, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

In all, 493 new cases of the virus were confirmed Sunday, along with 13 additional deaths. Indiana has now reported 7,928 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, and 343 residents have died as a result of complications from the virus.

Approximately 42,489 residents statewide have been tested, according to data.

The virus has hit hardest in Marion County, where the state capital of Indianapolis is located, and in surrounding areas. According to the ISDH, 2,887 coronavirus cases have been reported in Marion County, with 123 deaths resulting from the virus.

Lake County has reported 744 cases of the virus as of Sunday, with 25 deaths.