8-year-old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Stray Gunfire in East Chicago, $10K Reward Offered

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the Oct. 22 shooting

An 8-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head last week by stray gunfire while seated on a living room floor doing homework in East Chicago, Indiana.

Timya Andrews died about 2 p.m. Wednesday at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the Oct. 22 shooting, East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said Wednesday in an email.

Timya was shot after someone outside fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon about 10 p.m., sending one stray bullet through the siding of the home, Rivera said then.

Police responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue and found the child lying on the floor, bleeding from her head. The girl was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago, where her condition stabilized, before being flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Police asked anyone with information to call East Chicago police’s anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

