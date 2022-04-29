6 Injured, 2 Critically, When Limo and SUV Collide in Back of the Yards

Six people were taken to hospitals for injuries sustained Friday evening when a limousine collided with an SUV in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The crash occurred before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Ashland Avenue and West 51st Street.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the collision, but the Chicago Fire Department said six people were injured, and nine others refused treatment by first responders. Video from an NBC 5 photographer at the scene showed the rear driver's side of the limousine appeared to have been heavily damaged.

Two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, according to authorities. Two others were listed in good-to-fair condition and transported to St. Bernard Hospital. Another two victims also were said to be in good-to-fair condition and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.