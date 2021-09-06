5 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Police Say

At least five people were hurt in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side early Monday morning, police said.

According to authorities, a white Chevrolet sedan was traveling southbound when it entered the northbound lanes in the 5600 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.

The Chevrolet then hit a northbound Toyota sedan, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an unidentified woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition, according to police. A female passenger in the car sustained a possible broken pelvis, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota suffered a broken arm, and was taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition. Two other passengers in his vehicle were also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, and both were listed in serious condition.

Citations and charges are pending in the case, and police are continuing to investigate the crash.