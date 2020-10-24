Chicago Shootings

3-Year-Old Girl Shot on Chicago's Far South Side

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after sustaining a gunshot wound to the wrist inside a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the city's Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

At approximately 3:08 p.m., a witness told police she was inside a home in the 1300 block of East 89th Street when she heard a gunshot. The woman then found the girl, who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Officers recovered a weapon on scene, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.

