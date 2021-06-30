3 Teens, Including 2 15-Year-Olds, Shot in Little Village

Three teenagers, including two 15-year-olds, were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Little Village on the West Side.

One 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were found about 8:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Cermak Road with gunshot wounds, Chicago fire officials said. The younger boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

The older teen was taken to the same hospital in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

The other 15-year-old boy was found shot about a block away in the 2200 block of South Millard Avenue, fire officials said. He was transported to the same hospital in fair to serious condition.

Police have not yet released information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.