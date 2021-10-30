3 Killed in Fatal Traffic Crash Involving Vehicle on Fire in Lisle, Police Say

Three people were killed early Saturday morning in a fatal traffic crash involving one vehicle catching fire in suburban Lisle, according to authorities.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. Saturday, Lisle Police officers responded to a call of a traffic crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive, police said.

According to police, a man in his 40s was found dead at the scene in the driver's seat of a "severely damaged" vehicle. About 200 yards away, a second vehicle was on fire with three people inside.

Police said a man in his 20s was found dead at the scene in the passenger seat of the second vehicle and a woman sitting in the backseat was seriously injured.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A man in his 20s was found in the driver's seat of the second vehicle and taken to an area hospital, according to officials. He is listed in stable condition.

Lisle Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact their investigative unit at (630) 271-4200.