Kennedy Expressway

3 Hurt After Fire Erupts in Encampment Under Kennedy Expressway at Belmont

Chicago Sun-Times/Illinois Department of Transportation

Three people were hurt Monday morning after a fire erupted in an encampment under the Kennedy Expressway at Belmont Avenue.

Authorities responded about 10 a.m. to calls of a rubbish fire under the overpass and found a burning mattress and articles of clothing, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and three people exposed to the fire refused treatment, Langford said.

Local

illinois drivers license 42 mins ago

Temporary Drivers Services Facility Opens in Suburban Melrose Park

Coronavirus Indiana 1 hour ago

Northwest Indiana and State as a Whole See Record Average COVID-19 Caseloads

A CFD investigation found that an open flame started the fire, Langford said. There’s no indication something was thrown, or that an accelerant was used.

Smoke could me seen shooting up onto the expressway in traffic camera video frames posted online by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Illinois State Police, who are also investigating the fire, did not immediately have a comment.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Kennedy ExpresswayChicago Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us