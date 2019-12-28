3 Armed Robberies Reported on Same Day in Austin: Police

Chicago police are warning Austin residents about three armed robberies that happened in one day last week in the West Side neighborhood.

In each incident, one to three men approached someone on the street, Chicago police said. One of them displayed a handgun and took property from the victim before fleeing on foot or to a waiting vehicle.

The robberies happened on Dec. 18, police said. The first happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Luna Avenue, while the next two happened about 10:20 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Hirsch Street.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area North detecives at 312-744-8263.