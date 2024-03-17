2 pedestrians killed in separate hit-and-run crashes on Dan Ryan

Two people are dead after being struck by vehicles in separate hit-and-run crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

According to Illinois State Police, the first collision occurred in the inbound local lanes near 47th Street. At approximately 10:45 p.m., a vehicle stalled in the far left lane, and the driver got out of the vehicle.

The individual was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop at the scene. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and the inbound side of the expressway was closed for more than four hours amid an investigation.

At approximately 4:18 a.m., another pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, this time in the outbound local lanes near 47th Street.

Circumstances of the collision remain unclear. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and once again the vehicle did not stop.

No further information has been made available about either incident, and investigations remain underway.