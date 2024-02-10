2 killed in downstate Illinois after car being chased by police struck another vehicle

Two people died when their car was struck by another car that was being chased by police near St. Louis.

The accident happened Friday afternoon in East St. Louis, Illinois. Names of the victims have not been released.

Illinois State Police said a Cahokia Heights, Illinois, officer saw a speeding car and tried to pull it over, but the car sped away in the wrong lane of traffic. After crossing into East St. Louis, the car struck an uninvolved car that was turning into a driveway.

The driver and the passenger in the car uninvolved in the chase died at the scene.

Police said the driver involved in the chase began to run and pulled out a gun, accidentally shooting himself. He was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating.