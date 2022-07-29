2 in Custody After Shootout With Officers Following Car Crash on Northwest Side: CPD

Two people are in custody after a shootout with police on Chicago's Northwest Side early Friday morning that erupted as officers tried to help after witnessing a car crash, authorities said.

According to police, officers saw a traffic accident in the 5200 block of North Nagle just after 3 a.m. and "approached to render aid." That's when they say someone began firing shots at them from inside a vehicle.

One officer returned fire but no one was hit, officials said.

Two people then fled the scene on foot through an alley and were taken into custody not long after, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago police said an investigation remained ongoing Friday morning.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately available.