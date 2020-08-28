2 Chicago Police Officers Seriously Injured in Chatham Crash

Two Chicago police officers were injured Friday afternoon when their squad SUV hit a vehicle in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's South Side, police stated.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Rhodes, the two officers were traveling westbound on 83rd Street in a marked squad vehicle when they struck a vehicle that was attempting to turn left.

It remains unclear if the officers had their lights or sirens on at the time of the crash.

The two officers sustained head injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in good condition.