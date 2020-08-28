Chatham

2 Chicago Police Officers Seriously Injured in Chatham Crash

The officers were taken to a local hospital with head injuries, police said

Two Chicago police officers were injured Friday afternoon when their squad SUV hit a vehicle in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's South Side, police stated.

At approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Rhodes, the two officers were traveling westbound on 83rd Street in a marked squad vehicle when they struck a vehicle that was attempting to turn left.

It remains unclear if the officers had their lights or sirens on at the time of the crash.

Local

seniors scam 6 mins ago

Stipend for Seniors? The Scheme Targeting Older Consumers

Jussie Smollett 48 mins ago

Judge Won't Release Full Report on Handling Smollett Case

The two officers sustained head injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and said to be in good condition.

This article tagged under:

ChathamChicago PoliceChicago Police DepartmentUniversity of Chicago Medical Centerchicago police crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us