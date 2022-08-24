2 Charged With Beating Teen and Man With Bat, Hammer After Car Broke Down on Expressway

Two Cicero men are charged with beating a young teen and a man with a bat and a hammer, then stealing their phones after their car broke down on the Eisenhower Expressway near Homan Avenue.

The boy, 15, and the man, 21, had been traveling east on the Eisenhower when their car broke down around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

Julian Noriega, 30, and Jose Lopez, 38, approached the car and struck the boy and man and robbed them, according to the state police. Noriega and Lopez were arrested “a short time later,” state police said.

They are each charged with felony counts of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Judge Charles Beach set Noriega’s bond at $100,000 and Lopez’s bond at $50,000 Tuesday.

They’re due back in court Aug. 31.