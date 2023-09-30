16-year-old critically injured after being shot in the head in Austin

A teenage boy was rushed to an area hospital after someone shot him in the head Saturday evening in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 5:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison. According to law enforcement, a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was struck to the head by gunfire.

He was taken to an area hospital and said to be in critical condition.

No one was in custody as of Saturday night.