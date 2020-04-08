coronavirus

15th Employee Contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

A 15th employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked in the traffic division on the lower level of the Daley Center, and last worked March 24, according to a statement from Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The person has been self-quarantined at home and is monitoring themselves for any coronavirus symptoms over the next 14 days, the statement said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

