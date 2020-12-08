15-Year-Old Mount Carmel Student Killed in Fernwood Shooting

A 15-year-old student at Mount Carmel High School was shot and killed in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, the teen was in an alley in the 10000 block of South Perry at approximately 2:24 p.m. when he heard gunfire.

Police say he was hit in the head, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, which identified him as 15-year-old Isaiah Wade.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation into the incident is underway, authorities said.

Mount Carmel issued a statement remembering Wade Tuesday morning.

"Isaiah will be greatly missed," the school wrote on social media.