1 Killed, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

One person was killed and another was injured in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes in the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 4:25 a.m. when it collided with a northbound-traveling SUV.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old man was also taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in stable condition with unknown injuries.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Police did not clarify what vehicles the two individuals were in at the time of the crash. There is currently no further information.