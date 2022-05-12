1 Charged After Large Crowd Swarms Old Town, Lincoln Park Streets

Police arrested one person after a large crowd of young people caused a "disturbance" Wednesday night as the group swarmed streets in Old Town and Lincoln Park near North Avenue Beach, officials said.

Social media video from the scene shows a large crowd of youths walking, along with heavy police presence, on the 1600 block of North LaSalle Drive.

Video also shows an altercation taking place.

Around 11:25 p.m., police said they told the crowd to disperse. An 18-year-old was arrested after ignoring verbal commands and continued to try and cause bodily harm to several individuals, police said.

The person was placed into custody and charged with reckless conduct, authorities said.

Details on why the crowd gathered or what caused the disturbance weren't immediately available.