Gusty Winds, Light Snow Possible Saturday in Chicago Area

After a bitterly cold Friday, the Chicago area will see slightly warmer temperatures on Saturday, but gusty winds and occasional snow are also on deck for the start of the weekend.

According to forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, high temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 30s on Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will continue to rule the day, and a set of light snow showers are expected to roll through the region in the afternoon hours.

Forecast models indicate there won’t be much accumulation with the snow, with less than an inch expected throughout the region.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are also expected, keeping things chilly throughout the day.

Sunday will see more of the same on the temperature front, with highs in the mid-30s, and while Monday will see a slight warm up in the 40s, a rain-snow mix is also likely, as that weather front will precede a dramatic cooldown toward the middle of the work week.

Highs in the low-to-mid 20s are possible on Wednesday, according to the earliest available forecast models.