White House Expected to Extend Public Transit Mask Mandate to Mid-March

The Biden administration on Thursday is expected to announce that a federal mask mandate for public transportation will be extended into mid-March, two sources told NBC News on Wednesday.

The mask requirements for buses, trains and planes is currently set to expire on Jan. 18. The requirement also applies to airports and train stations.

The extension, which was first reported by Reuters, comes as the country has been preparing to combat the omicron variant of the coronavirus. A formal announcement is expected at some point Thursday, the sources said.

White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said the individual was fully vaccinated and flew to the U.S. from South Africa on Nov. 22. So far, the person has presented mild symptoms, according to Fauci.