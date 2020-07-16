Virus Updates: NY Tops 25K Deaths; Texas Sets Record for Daily Virus Deaths

The United States on Wednesday reached more than 3.5 million cases of the coronavirus and over 138,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

To try to quell its own outbreak, Alabama on Wednesday made wearing face masks in public mandatory. Gov. Kay Ivey said at a news conference its hospital ICU's are close to "overwhelmed."

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself, announced he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home.

And Walmart and Sam's Club said Wednesday they will start requiring all customers wear a face covering when shopping at any of their locations nationwide. The two join a growing list of companies to do so.

At the White House, President Donald Trump said he has "a very good relationship" with Dr. Anthony Fauci and that "we're all on the same team" after trade adviser Peter Navarro published an op-ed in USA Today criticizing Dr. Fauci.

However, the administration took a step to seemingly undermine the Center for Disease Control and Prevention when it asked that hospitals send all COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington, rather than to the CDC.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

New York State Tops 25,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Deaths

New York state's confirmed virus deaths topped 25,000 Wednesday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo added nine more names to the toll, NBC New York reported.

Daily death tolls have dropped to the single digits in recent weeks, down from an 11-day stretch of "hell" in April, according to the governor, where nearly 800 New Yorkers were dying a day. New York City accounts for the lion's share of the state's confirmed deaths (65 percent) and adds another 4,616 fatalities that were probably attributable to the virus but were never connected via diagnosis.

Cuomo acknowledges the state's actual death toll is likely much higher -- and warns it could grow more if New Yorkers don't continue the mitigation measures like masks and social distancing that he says bent the curve in the first place.

Texas Sets Record for COVID-19 Deaths

Two weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered most of the state's 30 million residents to wear masks, Texas is still scrambling to contain one of the biggest coronavirus surges in the U.S., and Abbott is stressing that the widespread use of face coverings could avoid another lockdown --- one he hasn't ruled out.

On Wednesday, Texas again set a new high with nearly 10,800 new cases, along with a record 110 deaths.

Although it remains too early to tell the impact since Texas' mask order was announced before the Fourth of July weekend, other former face mask holdouts continued relenting Wednesday. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama announced a statewide mask order just a few weeks after saying enforcing one would be "next to impossible," NBC DFW reported.

The moves were a troubling indication that authorities don’t expect an early end to the COVID-19 surge after managing to slower the infection spread earlier this year.

California reported 11,126 additional confirmed cases of the virus between Monday and Tuesday and 140 deaths, the second-highest one-day totals. The largest uptick, by far, was in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state’s population.

It has had well over half of California’s nearly 7,200 COVID-19 deaths.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

'An Alarming and Dangerous Phase': California Counties See Virus Spikes

School districts barred campus reopenings, the Rose Parade was canceled and San Francisco doubled down on business restrictions as California hit a near-record level of confirmed coronavirus cases amid a surging outbreak.

Hospitalizations and rates of positive COVID-19 tests also rose on Tuesday and health officers voiced concern that intensive care units could be overwhelmed in some places unless the infection rate is reduced.

The situation is in “an alarming and dangerous phase” in the Los Angeles area, Barbara Ferrer, public health director for the nation’s largest county, said Wednesday.

Her comment came two days after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned that the city was "on the verge” of returning to shutting down all but essential businesses, while San Francisco on Wednesday announced it would retain its ban on indoor restaurant dining and businesses such as nail and hair salons that require close contact with customers.

Pennsylvania Gov. Imposes New Restrictions for Bars, Restaurants and Gyms

Pennsylvania is imposing broad new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday, citing an “alarming escalation” in new coronavirus infections and heavily criticizing people who he said had disregarded public health orders.

Some of the restrictions have already been in place in Philadelphia since the shutdowns began months ago.

Nightclubs will be shut down, bars will also be closed unless they also offer dine-in meals, and bars and restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity under Wolf’s order, which takes effect Thursday and also requires companies statewide to have their employees telework to the extent possible, NBC Philadelphia reported.