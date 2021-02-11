Virus Updates: UK Variant ‘on Course to Sweep the World'; AstraZeneca Adapting Shot to Strains

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that wearing two face masks provides up to double the protection against the coronavirus. The agency will update its guidance to reflect the findings of its lab experiment.

Also Wednesday, the World Health Organization recommended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved in the U.S. There had been doubts about the vaccine's effectiveness against the variant that emerged in South Africa, leading the nation to stop using the shot.

The U.S. has reported more than 27 million coronavirus cases and 472,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

UK Coronavirus Variant ‘on Course to Sweep the World,’ Leading Scientist Says

A variant of the coronavirus that first emerged in the U.K., and has since been identified in over 50 countries, could become the dominant form of the virus worldwide, according to the head of the U.K.’s genetic surveillance program.

“The new variant has swept the country and it’s going to sweep the world, in all probability,” Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, said.

“In the future, I think the key is going to be if something (a variant) is particularly problematic with the vaccines,” she told the broadcaster’s Newcast podcast.

The group that Peacock heads up was created in April 2020 and brings together highly-respected experts and institutes to collect, sequence and analyze genomes of the virus, as part of the U.K.'s pandemic response. To date, it has tracked the genetic history of more than 250,000 samples of the virus.

AstraZeneca Working to Adapt Vaccine to New Strains

AstraZeneca said Thursday it's working with the University of Oxford to adapt its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against new strains of the virus as public health officials raise concerns about mutations that may make the virus more resistant to existing vaccines.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker worked with Oxford to develop one of the first COVID-19 vaccines authorized for widespread use. AstraZeneca said it hopes to cut the time needed to produce large amounts of any new vaccine to between six and nine months.

The comments came as Astra-Zeneca said fourth-quarter net income rose to $1.01 billion from $313 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Drug sales increased 11% to $7.41 billion, driven by a 24% increase in cancer treatments.

The company posted $2 million of revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, which it has pledged to supply on a non-profit basis during the pandemic, and said it would begin reporting sales of the vaccine separately beginning in the next quarter.

CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Don't Need to Quarantine If Exposed to COVID

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in updated guidance on its website.

Quarantine is typically recommended for healthy people who have been exposed to the virus. During quarantine, people are asked to isolate from others for one to two weeks to see whether they develop symptoms of COVID-19. By not exposing others, quarantining can help stop the spread of the disease.

In the updated guidance, the CDC said such quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last doses as long as they do not develop any symptoms. "Fully vaccinated" means that at least two weeks have passed since a person has received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

Cuomo: Large NY Venues Can Reopen Feb. 23 With Testing; Barclays to Host Fans That Day

Declaring New York state's demonstration with the Buffalo Bills an "unparalleled success," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday he will extend the testing- based program to any large stadium or arena later this month, NBC New York reports.

Fans who provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours of an event will be able to attend music shows and performances as well as baseball, soccer, football and basketball games. Arenas can open to the public on Feb. 23.

Certain rules and restrictions apply to start, Cuomo said. There is a strict 10 percent capacity limit in arenas and stadiums with more than 10,000-person total capacity. Venues have to submit their plans to the State Department of Health for approval. Core mitigation efforts like mask-wearing, temperature checks and mandatory assigned seating to ensure social distancing will also be required.

The state's inspection efforts of eligible venues has been underway, which is why Barclays Center has already been cleared to reopen on the first day it can, Feb. 23. The Brooklyn stadium will host fans for the Nets game against the Sacramento Kings.

Read the full story here