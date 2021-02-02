Coronavirus Pandemic

Virus Updates: Anti-Depressant Pill Shows Promise in Fighting COVID

NBC Universal, Inc.

With over 95,000 lives lost in 31 days, January was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far. However, in more promising news, deaths are now running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly by about 200 from their peak in mid-January.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden met with a group of Republican senators on Monday to discuss another round of coronavirus relief. The two sides were unable to reach a compromise. The 10 GOP senators have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion Biden is seeking in coronavirus aid.

The United States surpassed 26 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to a tally by NBC News. The U.S. has seen more than 444,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Common Anti-Depressant Pill Shows Promise in Fighting COVID-19

A commonly prescribed pill – approved more than 13 years ago by the Food and Drug Administration for depression and obsessive compulsive disorder – is showing initial success in preventing people infected with COVID-19 from developing serious symptoms and being hospitalized, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The drug Fluvoxamine, sold by the brand name Luvox, appears to prevent inflammation in the lungs of people infected with COVID-19, which can be fatal.

"What we observed was that all the patients who received Fluvoxamine, none of them had a severe COVID infection that affected their lungs or their respiratory status," said Dr. Caline Mattar, an infectious disease researcher at Washington University in St. Louis who helped conduct an initial trial of the drug last fall.

Now, Washington University, along with Northwestern University, University of Minnesota, University of Washington and University of Utah, is conducting a larger trial of Fluvoxamine, giving a two-week course of the drug to patients.

Read the full story here

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

coronavirus relief Jan 29

Biden Warns of Growing Cost of Delay on $1.9T Econ Aid Plan

covid-19 vaccine Jan 29

Teachers Say They Want the COVID-19 Vaccine Before They Head Back to the Classroom

Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus PandemiccoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us