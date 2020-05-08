US Virus Updates: 4th Person Charged in Shooting of Mich. Guard; Texas Salon Owner Released From Jail

The U.S. economy continues to look bleak after more than 3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to federal labor data released Thursday.

Although that figure is down slightly from the week before, more than 33 million Americans have now filed for initial jobless claims as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has routed some industries to Depression-era levels. A report on U.S. jobs for the month of April is due Friday and could reveal an unemployment rate of 16% or more.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases show no sign of slowing down. As of Friday morning, the death toll in the U.S. is over 75,000 and there are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

4th Family Member Charged in Fatal Shooting of Michigan Guard Enforcing Face Mask Rule

A fourth member of a family has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a Michigan security guard after an argument about a face mask requirement for shoppers, NBC News reports.

Brya Shatonia Bishop, 24, the sister of the man accused of firing at the guard at a Flint store, is accused of tampering with evidence by wiping her phone, lying to investigators and accessory after the fact to a felony, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Thursday.

Michigan State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Bishop's brother, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry Teague, 44, in connection with Friday's killing at a Family Dollar store.

Authorities have said that Teague's wife, Sharmel Teague, got into an argument with security guard Calvin James Munerlyn who said her daughter needed to wear a mask in the store due to state orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Sharmel Teague was charged Monday with first-degree murder and is in custody. Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop are also charged with first-degree murder, although they have not been arrested.

Dallas Salon Owner Gets Out of Jail After Texas Supreme Court Orders Release

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther walked out of the Dallas County Jail shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, after the Texas Supreme Court ordered her release.

Luther was met with cheers and hugs from supporters who have rallied around her since she reopened her North Dallas salon: Salon A La Mode, despite state orders against it.

"I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met and now you’re all my friends," said Luther to the crowd. "You mean so much for me and this would have been nothing without you."

Luther was booked into jail on Tuesday following a hearing in which District Court Judge Eric Moyé found her in criminal and civil contempt of court for refusing to close her salon, even after receiving a temporary restraining order from the city of Dallas and after refusing to apologize for repeatedly flouting a state order to remain closed.

Should Your State Reopen?

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. Critics call the measures vague and ultimately because they aren’t binding, some states are choosing to reopen whether they meet the criteria or not.

WWII Vets to Join Trump at VE Day Ceremony

Eight World War II veterans — the youngest of them age 96 — will join President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe. Their hopes to mark the day in Moscow were dashed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

White House officials described the veterans as "choosing nation over self" by joining Trump at the World War II Memorial ceremony.

“These heroes are living testaments to the American spirit of perseverance and victory, especially in the midst of dark days," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Timothy Davis, director of the Greatest Generations Foundation, which helps veterans return to the countries where they fought, said the U.S. soldiers were originally slated to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event. He said that with international travel out of the question during the pandemic, the veterans talked to him about trying to commemorate the day in Washington.