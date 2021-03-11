The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic following weeks of community spread from China to the rest of the world. The weeks and months that followed that announcement changed the world as the pandemic made its way into every corner of the globe: governments shut down entire cities and states to try to mitigate spread as everyone struggled to find food, protection and reassurance.
Trader Timothy Nick, left, and specialist Michael Pistillo work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Worries over the novel coronavirus in Asia caused markets to race downward, sparking a pandemic recession.
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes beneath the Golden Gate Bridge in this view from Sausalito, California, March 9, 2020. The cruise ship, carrying over a dozen people infected with the coronavirus, passed under the bridge as federal and state officials in California prepared to receive thousands of people on the ship that had been idling off the coast of San Francisco.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announces COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a pandemic at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, March 11, 2020.
A stall displays a sign after running out of facemasks and antibacterial hand sanitizer due to the coronavirus outbreak during day three of the Cheltenham Festival, Cheltenham, England, March 12, 2020. Entire countries faced shortages in personal protective gear, hand sanitizers and bleach as the scope of COVID-19 started to widen.
The Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Capitals NHL hockey club, sits empty Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington. The NHL followed the NBA’s lead and suspended its season amid the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced.
Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the novel coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2020. The coronavirus epidemic shifted increasingly westward toward the Middle East, Europe and the United States in early March, with governments taking emergency steps to ease shortages of masks and other supplies for front-line doctors and nurses.
School Resource Officer Donald Lee locks the gates of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School for Science and Technology, after all the students left, in New Orleans, March 13, 2020. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday closed K-12 public schools across the state for roughly a month and banned gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He said he also planned to postpone the presidential primary until June.
People wave and clap their hands at the Garbatella neighborhood, in Rome, March 14, 2020. The nationwide lockdown to slow coronavirus was still early days for much of Italy, but Italians were already showing signs of solidarity with flash mob calls circulating on social media for people to ”gather” on their balconies at certain hours, either to play music or to give each other a round of applause.
Cassandra Paris takes a farewell shot at 169 bar with patrons, March 16, 2020, in New York. New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus in early March, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in New York City.
Robbiano Church’s parson, Don Giuseppe Corbari, seen next to selfies sent by his parishioners and pasted on the pews of the Robbiano Church, in Giussano, Italy, March 15, 2020. Easter was the first major holiday for many who had found themselves needing to build a new life around isolation and social distancing.
Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher from an ambulance arrived at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome, March 17, 2020.
The Emergency Army Unit seen at the train station in Granada, Spain, March 17, 2020. Police checked passports and IDs at the Pyrenees’ border with France and along the 1,200 kilometer shared border with Portugal, as Spain re-established controls for incoming and outgoing travelers to stem the new COVID-19 outbreak.
Several pages of obituaries from the Eco di Bergamo is spread out in March 18, 2020, Mediglia, Italy. Bergamo is at the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy.
Peck’s Food owner Theodore Peck touches hands with a customer through glass while closing his storefront coffee shop and bakery due to the coronavirus outbreak, March 18, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York. Peck, like many other business owners, was forced to close after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic and states around the country went into shut down as a preventative measure.
Empty chairs sit on the beach, March 19, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida. Florida’s largest county inched closer to economic shutdown as Miami-Dade County’s mayor ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s order allowed several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks.
An elderly woman is sprayed with a disinfectant bleach solution by a soldier as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance of a food market in Caracas, Venezuela, March 20, 2020.
Firemen spray disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak at the main business district, in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 22, 2020.
People clap from balconies in a show of appreciation to health care workers at a Chawl in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. India is observed a 14-hour “people’s curfew” called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in the country of 1.3 billion.
Serbian soldiers set up beds for treatment of possible COVID-19 infected patients inside of the Belgrade Fair, Serbia, March 24, 2020.
Coffins are lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, March 26, 2020.
Hospital staff pray before joining their shift, outside a hospital setup for coronavirus infected patients in Quetta, Pakistan, March 26, 2020.
President Donald Trump salutes as the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort pulls away from the pier at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. The ship departed for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is at right.
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Over a million people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 within a month of lockdowns in the United States and elsewhere.
Residents climb onto chairs to buy groceries from vendors behind barriers used to seal off a neighborhood in Wuhan, April 3, 2020. Sidewalk vendors wearing face masks and gloves sold pork, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables to shoppers in the city where the coronavirus pandemic began as workers prepared for a national memorial for health workers and others who died in the outbreak.
Amelie and her sister, Camille, look out from their front window as the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown enters its third week, along with their parents, Victoria and Damian Kerr, in Berkhamsted, England, April 4, 2020. Victoria and Damian were both working full-time from home, but were enjoying the chance the lockdown gave them to spend more time together as a family despite its challenges.
A farewell ceremony is held for the last group of medical workers who came from outside Wuhan to help the city during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, April 15, 2020. Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, emerged from a two-months-long lockdown, with authorities working hard to restore businesses and factories.
Novice Buddhist monks with protective masks and face shields, seated to maintain social distancing, participate in a religious class at Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. All schools in Thailand were closed earlier than the scheduled school break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but about 200 novice monks remained in the monastic school due to travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented in provinces in Thailand.
Cots fill Tecnopolis Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 17, 2020, in preparation for local COVID-19 cases.
Day laborers and informal workers who eke out a living in Peru’s capital evade a police blockade looking for a different route home, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 18, 2020. Because the strict quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic did not allow for inter-province travel, the workers had been living on the side of the road for days, blocked by police from returning to their homes located outside the capital.
Police officers detain a protester covered with bandages during an illegal demonstration against restrictions and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2020. The poster read, “Intimidated, disenfranchised, remote controlled from thinker to a data donor.”
A woman sips coffee under her face shield at a cafe with outdoor tables in Rome, May 18, 2020. Italy slowly lifted restrictions after a two-month COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown.
Times Square sits emptied of its usual crowds on May 23, 2020, in New York. Bustling metropolises in countries around the world continued to sit empty weeks after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic as government leaders shut down the tourism and local hospitality in an effort to mitigate spread.
Guests watch the movie “Trolls World Tour” in the rain at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, May 15, 2020, in Amenia, New York. The ongoing pandemic meant that businesses in leisure and hospitality had to reinvent themselves in order to allow for safety measures. Over 100,000 people would have died in the United States from COVID-related complications or from COVID by June.
Customers seated in small glasshouses enjoy lunch at the Mediamatic restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1, 2020. The government took a major step to relax the coronavirus lockdown, with bars, restaurants, cinemas and museums reopening under strict conditions, abiding by government guidelines and respecting social distancing to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Worshippers observing social distancing guidelines to protect against coronavirus attend Friday prayers, outside the Camlica Mosque, the largest mosque in Asia Minor, in Istanbul, Friday, May 29, 2020. The mosque, with a capacity for 60,000 worshippers under normal circumstances, held its first communal Friday prayers in 74 days after the government re-opened some mosques as part of its plans to relax measures in place to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, front left, and other House members sit behind glass partitions due to the coronavirus pandemic during a House session Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
A woman sits among the more than 4,000 portraits of people who died due to COVID-19 complications, at the Cathedral, in Lima, Peru, June 13, 2020.
Agustina Cañamero, 81, and Pascual Pérez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the new coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 22, 2020. The Ballesol Fabra i Puig elderly care center installed the screens to resume relatives’ visits to residents 102 days after a strict, nationwide lockdown separated them. As she and her husband broke out into tears while kissing through layers of protective masks and the transparent plastic film, Cañamero said that the couple had never spent such a long time with no physical contact in 59 years of marriage. Nursing homes in Spain were particularly hit by the novel virus, which has claimed at least 28,300 lives nationwide.
Valedictorian Sierra Morgado listens during a graduation ceremony for the senior class of Chambers High School at Homestead-Miami Speedway, June 23, 2020, in Homestead, Florida. The coronavirus upended the lives of high school seniors and college students, all whom had to navigate their education amid a pandemic.
Tubers prepare to float the Comal River despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, June 25, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients.
Bergut Funeral Services employees deliver coffins to a funeral store in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2020. Coffin production increased 120%, according to owner Nicolas Bergerie. A basic coffin, penned the COVID model, was designed to cope with the increase of deaths during the new coronavirus pandemic.
A volunteer packs food for doctors and COVID-19 patients in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 1, 2020. At one of the largest hospitals in Nepal, a pharmacist and taxi driver teamed up to feed COVID-19 patients, doctors, nurses and health workers. Due to lockdowns, the cafeteria and nearby cafes closed, leaving more than 200 staffers, patients and their families without food. The two friends took their own money and donations and put it to use buying groceries, renting a kitchen and paying helpers to provide the meals.
Students raise their hands during class in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Tens of thousands of school children returned to class that day in Havana for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic prompted authorities to shut the island down in April.
President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Nurses walk out of Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital to go on strike over safe staffing issues during the coronavirus pandemic, Dec. 1, 2020, in New Rochelle, New York.
Medical workers celebrate as the last three patients are released from a field hospital at the National Stadium Mane Garrincha, after recuperating from COVID-19, in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2020.
A lab technician works on blood samples taken from people taking part in a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine test at the Ndlovu clinic’s lab in Groblersdal, South Africa, Feb. 11, 2021. African countries without the coronavirus variant dominant in South Africa should go ahead and use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, while the World Health Organization suggested the vaccine even for countries with the variant circulating widely.
As Miranda Rader, Ochsner BR Pharmacy Supervisor, background, watches, Heather Maturin, Ochsner BR Phamacy Director, removes the dry ice while unpacking the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Ochsner Hospital on O’Neal Lane, Dec. 15, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The approval and rollout of both the Modern and Pfizer vaccine happened a full year after the first cases of COVID-19 was discovered.
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, becomes one of the first in the United States to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Dec. 14, 2020, in Queens, New York.
A medical team helps turn over a COVID-19 patient on a respirator inside the intensive care unit at Kent Hospital, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Warwick, Rhode Island. Kent Hospital opened a field hospital on Nov. 30, just before Rhode Island’s infection rate became the highest in the world. Kent Hospital was using all its beds for its sickest COVID-19 patients, and needed somewhere for the overflow.
Motorists wait in lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles.