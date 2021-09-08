Rebound Season 4, Episode 1: Boston Tennis Club Bounces Back as Pandemic Serves New Challenges

The coronavirus pandemic may have threatened small businesses across America, but these companies are rising up despite the challenges.

In "Rebound," we go behind-the-scenes of three Black-owned businesses to see how they are bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it’s making handcrafted jewelry, comfort treats, or special combs, each business has a unique and refreshing story to tell.

As the nation continues to battle challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, companies are adapting in creative ways - even as employees get laid off and PPP loans remain in limbo.

Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center, Recipe Oak Cliff, and Kayuh Bicycles & Café have all transformed their businesses in some way to stay thriving through the pandemic. Now, they are offering some inspiration along the way.