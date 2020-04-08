Kentucky doctor

Doctor Arrested for Attacking Teen Girls, Choking One, Apparently for Not Social Distancing

The suspect "without consent ... applied pressure to victim's throat and impeded her breathing," according to a police report

Mug shot of John Rademaker
Louisville Metropolitan Police Department

A Kentucky doctor who violently attacked a group of teen girls, choking one of them, apparently for failing to practice social distancing, was arrested after a video of the incident went viral over the weekend, NBC News reports.

The video, which was posted to Reddit and titled, "Man strangles teenage girl for failing to social distance," shows a man approach at least four girls who are on a picnic blanket. A woman near him appears to film on her phone as one of the girls tells them the group is leaving.

The man calls one of the girls an "a--hole," before both he and the woman go after the group. The man shoves three girls before lunging at a fourth girl, appearing to pin her on the ground. The girls scream, and one pleads with the man to "seriously, get off of her!"

The Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday identified the man as John Rademaker and said he had been arrested and charged with four counts, including first-degree strangulation and harassment with physical contact.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

