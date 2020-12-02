Indiana Surpasses 350K Coronavirus Cases With 6,655 New Cases, 91 Deaths Reported Wednesday

Indiana reported 6,655 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the statewide total to more than 350,000 since the pandemic began, along with 91 additional deaths.

The new cases reported Wednesday brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 350,970, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Wednesday's 91 deaths brought the statewide death toll to 5,688, officials said, one day after Indiana set a record for highest daily death toll of the pandemic for the fourth time in less than a month, seeing 142 deaths in a 24-hour period.

A total of 46,646 tests were administered on 15,102 individuals in the last 24 hours, ISDH said Wednesday. That figure brought the total number of tests conducted in the state to 4,342,486.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted stayed at 11% on Wednesday, the same as the day before, but the positivity rate on residents tested jumped to 22.2% from 21.6% on Tuesday, which was up from 21.1% on Monday.

The state’s number of hospitalizations decreased slightly on Wednesday from the record high reported the day before, with a total of 3,441 people hospitalized statewide. Of those, 2,941 are confirmed as COVID-19 cases, while another 500 are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and awaiting test results.

Currently, 45.8% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients, with 20.2% of ICU beds currently available. About 14.5% of ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients, health officials say, with 69.2% available statewide.