Indiana Reports 6,255 New Cases of Coronavirus; State Passes 5,000 Deaths Linked to Virus

Health officials in Indiana are reporting 6,255 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 48 additional deaths as the state continues to deal with a surge in new COVID cases.

The state crossed a grim milestone on Sunday, as the 48 new fatalities related to the virus put the overall death toll at more than 5,000 since the pandemic began. In all, 5,040 Indiana residents have lost their lives as a result of the virus, with another 265 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The 6,255 new cases in Indiana mark the fifth consecutive day with more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases in the state, according to ISDH data. In all, 295,357 residents have been diagnosed with the disease amid the pandemic, with the state likely moving past the 300,000 cases plateau on Monday.

Testing continues to be brisk in the state, as a total of 51,448 tests were administered to 20,606 new individuals. In all, 3,897,545 tests have been administered during the pandemic on 2,072,690 state residents.

The state’s positivity rates continue to exceed recommended levels, with 11.8% of all tests returning positive results over the last seven days. The positivity rate for individual residents is, as expected, significantly higher, sitting at 22.9% over the last seven days.

After setting a new single-day record for hospitalizations Saturday, Indiana saw its hospital census decrease slightly, dropping to 3,144 patients on Sunday. Of those patients, 2,581 are confirmed coronavirus cases, while 563 are exhibiting symptoms similar to the virus or have test results pending.

The state is still looking to keep up with the demand for hospital beds, with nearly 41% of ICU beds currently in use by coronavirus patients in the state. Officials say 23.4% of ICU beds are still available for use, and 73.7% of the state’s ventilators are currently available.