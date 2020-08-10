coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 1,319 New Cases of Coronavirus, Single Death Monday

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 32,353 new tests, with a total of 3,106,341 performed during the pandemic

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The state of Illinois has reported 1,319 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with a single additional death attributed to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 195,399 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,637 fatalities reported.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 32,353 new tests, with a total of 3,106,341 performed during the pandemic. The daily testing number is nearly 10,000 below the number reported one day earlier.

News

Chicago Forecast 3 mins ago

Chicago Weather Live Blog: ‘Treat it Like a Tornado Warning,' Forecasters Warn

5 mins ago

3 Things 2020 Bears Will Need to Repeat 2018's Success

Those new test results keep the state's seven-day positivity rate at 4.1%.

In terms of hospitalizations, Illinois saw numbers in all metrics slightly increase from Sunday, with 138 patients currently on ventilators. A total of 352 patients are currently in intensive care units with 1,481 hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

The news comes as several areas of the state see spikes in positivity rates and in case numbers, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker looking to implement more requirements for face coverings and threatening to potentially impose more restrictions on areas where cases are on the rise.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us