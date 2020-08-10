Illinois Reports 1,319 New Cases of Coronavirus, Single Death Monday

The state of Illinois has reported 1,319 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with a single additional death attributed to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded a total of 195,399 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 7,637 fatalities reported.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has reported 32,353 new tests, with a total of 3,106,341 performed during the pandemic. The daily testing number is nearly 10,000 below the number reported one day earlier.

Those new test results keep the state's seven-day positivity rate at 4.1%.

In terms of hospitalizations, Illinois saw numbers in all metrics slightly increase from Sunday, with 138 patients currently on ventilators. A total of 352 patients are currently in intensive care units with 1,481 hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

The news comes as several areas of the state see spikes in positivity rates and in case numbers, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker looking to implement more requirements for face coverings and threatening to potentially impose more restrictions on areas where cases are on the rise.