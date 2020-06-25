Illinois Gaming Board Says In-Person Gaming Can Resume on July 1

Casinos can reopen for in-person gambling next month, the Illinois Gaming Board announced Thursday.

As the state prepares to enter phase four of its reopening plan, the board revealed its own plans for reopening.

Under those rules, in-person video and casino gaming can resume at 9 a.m. on July 1.

“The Gaming Board worked with the Governor’s Office, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to develop a gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees, while restarting gaming activities in meaningful way,” Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a statement.

The reopening comes with plenty of changes for casinos in the state. There will be occupancy limits, social distancing guidelines, and more. Each facility was required to send an individual plan in order to reopen.

Illinois is set to move to phase four of its reopening plan Friday, expanding capacity restrictions and reopening several shuttered businesses.