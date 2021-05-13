Cubs and White Sox to Increase Capacity, Designate Areas for Fully Vaccinated Fans

The Cubs and White Sox will both increase capacity limits at Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields to 60% later this month as Chicago continues to further lift COVID restrictions, the teams announced Thursday.

The Sox will increase capacity to approximately 24,300 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field beginning May 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team said in a statement.

The new capacity limits at Wrigley Field will take effect when the Cubs begin their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on May 28, the team said.

Both fields will also soon debut new designated areas in the stands specifically for fans who are fully vaccinated.

The White Sox will designate Sections 108-109 as vaccinated-only without physical distancing for four games this weekend, starting with Game 1 of the doubleheader against Kansas City on May 14. Fans who purchase these tickets must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID upon entering the ballpark, the team said.

The Sox also announced that beginning May 24, the team will offer two vaccination sites for fans at Guaranteed Rate Field, offering those who get vaccinated before the game a $25 gift card for use inside the ballpark.

At Wrigley, the vaccinated section will be the upper section of the center field Budweiser Bleachers, sold at full capacity and not physically distanced, only available for the Cubs' four-game series against the Washington Nationals from May 17 to May 20. Tickets will be $20 plus taxes and fees, and all who purchase tickets must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID, the team said.

Health and safety protocols previously in place at both ballparks will remain, including mask mandates, cashless transactions, mobile ticketing and more.

The new sections and capacity limits were designated with approval from Illinois and Chicago officials as the state and city prepare to move into the new Bridge Phase of the state's reopening plan.

Currently in Phase 4, Illinois will enter the Bridge Phase Friday. The Bridge Phase is a transition period that will allow for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations ahead of a full reopening with no capacity limits in the final Phase 5.