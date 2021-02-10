Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,825 New Cases, 53 Deaths, Nearly 63K Vaccinations Reported Wednesday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 2,800 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 53 additional deaths attributed to the virus and nearly 63,000 doses of the vaccine administered the day before.

According to the latest IDPH data, 2,825 confirmed and probable cases have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 1,152,995 since the pandemic began.

The 53 additional deaths bring the state to 19,739 deaths during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have reported 82,885 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests stayed at 3.3%, the same from the day before, as did the positivity rate on individuals tested, still sitting at 4%.

There are currently 2,082 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 464 of those patients in intensive care units and 232 patients currently on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 1,724,325 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 428,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 2,152,425.

Of those doses, 1,480,079 have been administered statewide, including 223,790 at long-term care facilities. Tuesday saw 62,923 doses administered, IDPH said, noting that the state is on track to have administered more than 1.5 million doses of the vaccine by Thursday.