CDA Provides Safety Tips, Information on COVID Testing Sites at O'Hare and Midway

The Chicago Department of Aviation is advising travelers to take extra safety precautions this holiday season, and is reminding passengers that coronavirus testing is available at both Chicago airports on an appointment basis.

In a press release Wednesday, the CDA announced that the COVID-19 testing program is now operational at both airports. One of the sites is located at O’Hare’s Bus and Shuttle Center, and the other site is located at Midway Airport, on the third floor of the terminal leading to the CTA Orange Line train station.

Both sites are open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and both require appointments for those interested in getting tests.

PCR tests, which return results within 48 hours, cost $145, while rapid antigen tests cost $120, and return results within 20 minutes.

For those travelers who plan to take flights from either airport, the CDA is reminding passengers that anyone entering either airport is required to wear masks inside the terminals, and that travelers are advised to adhere to social distancing protocols within the terminals, staying at least six feet away from other passengers.

The CDA has continued an enhanced cleaning schedule, sanitizing all surfaces regularly within the airports. Both airports also include ventilation systems that exceed CDC recommendations, and hundreds of hand sanitizer dispensers are available in both airports.

Contactless payment options are available for restaurants and stores within both airports, and travelers can even order food online at Midway.