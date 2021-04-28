Arwady Hints at More Reopening Plans for Chicago as Vaccinations Continue

The outdoor mask guidelines aren't the only change in coronavirus guidelines coming to Chicago it seems.

Chicago's top doctor on Tuesday said the city will likely see additional reopening announcements, should vaccine uptake continue to increase and COVID metrics continue to decline.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she expects the city to begin "turning that dial" and allowing further reopening in the coming days and weeks. She did not specify what that reopening might include, however.

"We will be, I expect to sort of over just the next few days, be turning that dial and be announcing some additional reopening because you heard we're making some really good progress here, but I want people to hear that within that reopening we are making the assumption that Chicagoans will continue to make that decision to get vaccinated," Arwady said during a press conference.

She noted that some of the reopenings will offer further opportunities for vaccinated residents.

"As we will be opening things up a little bit more in sort of the days and weeks to come, there's going to be more opportunities for people to do things," she said "If they're vaccinated, there will be more ability because honestly the risk at this point when people are gathering - yes, we still have, you know, almost 550 cases a day, that's a high risk for Chicago, but very different to before a vaccine- the risk at this point is split. If you yourself are vaccinated and you're in a setting where most people are vaccinated, even if there's 550 cases a day in Chicago, your individual risk is low. But when there are 550 cases a day in Chicago and you are not vaccinated, and especially if you're gathering with a lot of other people who are not vaccinated, the risk starts to get more concentrated in those areas. And in fact, it goes up."

She specified that while city officials "think it's appropriate to do some reopening," those decisions will be "especially for folks who have made that choice [to get vaccinated]."

"They're going to be able to get back to the fun with a lot less worry," she said.

She revealed plans for a possible Vax Pass that could be the key to attending summer events.

"So certainly, as we build vaccine confidence and convenience, we're interested in thinking about ways to incentivize people to get the vaccine," Arwady said. "I would hope that for most people, their their main incentive is to be able to stay healthy, keep their families healthy, keep their communities healthy. But we also know, younger people in particular, may be excited about the idea of getting into events."

Although she said non-vaccinated people will still be eligible to attend concerts this summer, those with the Vax Pass could receive limited access, along with other "incentives."

Arwady's comments come as she revealed the city plans to follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on wearing masks outdoors, calling the changes "exciting."

The CDC revealed Tuesday that vaccinated people don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. Officials said a focus in the coming weeks will be on easing guidance for vaccinated people, both in recognition of their lower risk and to provide an incentive to get shots.

Arwady said she supports the decision, but noted that such changes depend heavily on the future of vaccinations.

"The point here in everything as we're moving ahead is that when you are vaccinated, that is the big difference between whether you are at significant risk for COVID," Arwady said.

Illinois' health department said Monday that it plans to follow CDC masking guidelines.

"At this time, Illinois plans to remain in concert with CDC masking guidelines," IDPH said in a statement.