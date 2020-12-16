Watch Live: Trump Health Officials Discuss Pfizer Covid Vaccine as U.S. Administers Shots

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the Health and Human Services Department and Pentagon are holding a joint briefing Wednesday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as Americans begin receiving Pfizer's shots.

The briefing comes a day before the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee votes on whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine for emergency use. A favorable vote from the committee will likely clear the pathway to Moderna's vaccine becoming the second one approved for use in the U.S. behind Pfizer's.

U.S. officials have said they expect to distribute about 40 million doses of vaccine by the end of this year, enough to inoculate about 20 million people since the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require two shots weeks apart.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.