Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: Trump Health Officials Discuss Pfizer Covid Vaccine as U.S. Administers Shots

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Jeremy Hogan | LightRocket | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the Health and Human Services Department and Pentagon are holding a joint briefing Wednesday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as Americans begin receiving Pfizer's shots.

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

Covid Live Updates: Southwest Trims January Flights as Demand Cools; Congress Races to Nail Down Relief Bill

coronavirus 29 mins ago

GOP Sen. Daines Says a $900 Billion Covid Relief Deal Could Be Announced Wednesday

The briefing comes a day before the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee votes on whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine for emergency use. A favorable vote from the committee will likely clear the pathway to Moderna's vaccine becoming the second one approved for use in the U.S. behind Pfizer's.

U.S. officials have said they expect to distribute about 40 million doses of vaccine by the end of this year, enough to inoculate about 20 million people since the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require two shots weeks apart.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessHealth & Sciencebiotechnologyepidemics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us