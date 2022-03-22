Money Report

Watch Live: Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Answers Questions in Senate Confirmation Hearings

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answered senators' questions Tuesday during the second day of her confirmation hearings.

Early in the hearing, she rejected Republican allegations that she was too lenient in sentencing child-pornography offenders. Jackson also declined to answer questions about whether the court should be expanded to more than nine seats.

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to scrutinize her judicial record and worldview. Democrats are likely to laud President Joe Biden's nominee, who if confirmed will become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

Jackson in her first appearance before the Senate panel on Monday offered a summary defense of her career from the bench. She said she looks at her cases "from a neutral posture" and applies the law "without fear or favor."

