Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Robinhood, Microsoft, AMD & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Robinhood — Shares of the stock-trading app declined more than 9% during extended trading after the company's third-quarter revenue missed expectations amid a slowdown in cryptocurrency trading. The company reported net revenue of $365 million, short of the $432 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Microsoft — Microsoft shares advanced 1% after the tech giant's fiscal first-quarter revenue topped estimates. Microsoft reported revenue of $45.32 billion, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $43.97 billion.

Enphase Energy — Shares of the solar company jumped more than 7% following Enphase's third-quarter results. The company reported $351.5 million in revenue, ahead of the $345 million analysts were expecting, according to estimates from StreetAccount.

AMD — AMD shares advanced more than 1% following the company's third-quarter results. AMD earned 73 cents per share excluding items on $4.31 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting 67 cents per share and $4.12 billion in revenue, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

Texas Instruments — The chip company's shares dipped more than 4% after Texas Instruments missed revenue estimates. The company reported sales of $4.64 billion during the third quarter, which was shy of the $4.66 billion analysts were expecting. Texas Instruments earned $2.07 per share during the period, which was ahead of the expected $2.05.

Visa — Shares of the payment company gained more than 1% after the company beat top- and bottom-line estimates during the fourth quarter. Visa earned $1.62 per share excluding items compared to the $1.54 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $6.56 billion, slightly ahead of the expected $6.53 billion.