Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

How Much You Should Spend on Food and Rent If You Make $35,000 Per Year

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

olando_o

Paying your rent and buying food can drain your budget if you aren't careful.

Cutting back in either category will go a long way towards freeing up cash to reach your other goals.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can give you an idea of what your food and housing expenses should look like if you make $35,000 per year. 

Check out this video to get an idea of what your expenditures might be every month.

Money Report

personal finance 24 mins ago

Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Will Give Average Retirees $92 More a Month in 2022. How to Estimate How Much You'll Get

Business 54 mins ago

Movie Ticket Sales Have Topped 2020's Paltry Box Office, But Still Trail 2019's Haul by 70%

More from Invest in You:
What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention
Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy
How insurance premiums and deductibles work

CHECK OUT: I made $1,000 by taking pictures with this easy side hustle via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us