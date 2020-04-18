9 Injured, Including Toddler, in Shootings Across Chicago This Weekend

At least nine people, including a 2-year-old boy, have been injured in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

Just after 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Damen, a 28-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were both shot while riding in a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 84th Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and one of the occupants opened fire. The victims’ vehicle crashed into the porch of a residence after the shooting, according to police.

The man was shot in the back of the head, and is in critical condition at Christ Hospital. The boy was shot in the left foot, and is at Little Company of Mary Hospital in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Friday –

A 23-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 13000 block of South King Drive at approximately 3 p.m. when a person began firing shots at her. Police say the woman tried to escape the scene in the vehicle but crashed into six other vehicles. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the incident, and is in stable condition at Christ Hospital.

Just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Troy, a 33-year-old man was on the street when two men approached from an alleyway and opened fire. Police say the man was hit in the lower back and is in stable condition at Mount Sinai.

Saturday –

In the 1100 block of South Mason just after midnight, a 27-year-old man got into an argument with a woman, who then pulled out a gun and shot the man in the face. The man is in good condition, and the woman has been taken into custody, according to police.

Two men were standing in an alley in the 1700 block of North Harding at approximately 12:08 a.m. when a person inside a gray SUV opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and is in good condition at Mount Sinai. The other victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition after he was shot in the left leg and back, police said.

At approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Saint Lawrence, a 52-year-old man was standing in the gangway of a building when two men approached on foot and fired shots. Police say the victim was shot in the left hand, and is in good condition at Holy Cross.