‘Urban Oasis': Home Filled With Antiques, Massive Outdoor Garden Listed in Chicago

A home in Chicago's historic Villa District hit the market for $495,000, but one look at the listing and house hunters will quickly find, it's not your typical city home.

Surrounding by a massive garden with forestry that not only covers the patio and exterior of the home, but also the oversized corner lot and heated pool, the listing describes the historic home as an "urban oasis."

"The sidewalks surrounding the property are canopied by greenery giving you a magical feeling as you arrive," the listing states. "The sun glistened heated pool is bound by the privacy of the strategically planted greenery."

Step inside, and the home's interior brings an almost bigger surprise as several rooms are adorned floor to ceiling with various antiques. Even the kitchen ceiling isn't left untouched.