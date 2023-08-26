Clear the Shelters: Happy adoptions, and pets still looking for homes

You can meet Latte at St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines shelter in Wheaton.
You can meet Clyde at Wheaton's St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines shelter.
Harper the dog was found with a gunshot wound to her foot. You can meet her at Wright Way Rescue in Morton Grove.
You can meet Harrison at Wright Way in Morton Grove.
Meet Molly at Wright Way rescue in Morton Grove.
These kittens are available at Petco in suburban Skokie
clear the shelters

