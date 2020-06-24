Dominic Snovicky

Plainfield Teen Identified as Drowning Victim at Indiana Dunes

18-year-old Dominic Snovicky was reportedly hit by a wave

An Illinois teenager has been identified as the swimmer who drowned in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park, authorities said.

Dominic Snovicky, 18, of Plainfield, Illinois, was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, the Porter County coroner’s office said.

Snovicky went underwater about 11 a.m., Porter Fire Chief Lewis Craig Jr. said. He was found in the water just after 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the teen was hit by a wave, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

There was a beach hazard warning for high waves and dangerous swimming conditions at the time, with wave heights forecast at 3 to 6 feet, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

