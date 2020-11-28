west rogers park

Man Arrested After Exchange of Gunfire With Police in West Rogers Park

A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly getting into a shootout with officers in West Rogers Park.

The incident unfolded about 3:15 p.m., when officers stopped the 35-year-old in the 6200 block of North Campbell Avenue, Chicago police said.

During the stop, the man fired shots at the officers, who then returned fire, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.

