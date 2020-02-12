Interactive Map: See How Safe or Dangerous Your CTA Station Ranks

NBC 5 Investigates created this interactive map from Chicago Police Department crime data, which reports every incident of crime reported to CPD by type and location. NBC 5 looked at crimes reported on CTA platforms, stations, and rapid-transit stations. We did not look at crime on CTA buses.

This map shows every station within Chicago's city limits, with the number of violent crimes reported at or near that station in 2019, as well as the number of thefts. The map also shows that station's ranking from highest to lowest crime locations.