Celebrate Earth Day With These Food Freebies, Deals and Discounts

In honor of the big day honoring the planet on which we live, certain national food brands, cafes and shops are dishing up the discounts for fellow Earth dwellers. Some are on a mission to manufacture sustainable products while others just want to give the gift of free food.

So as you spend your day learning how to compost or whipping up plant-based meals that cut back on your carbon footprint — these freebies and specials will help fuel you up.

BLK & Bold

This Black-owned coffee and tea brand is promoting its fully compostable steeped coffee on Earth Day with a buy-one-get-one-free deal. The sale kicks off Thursday and will continue through Sunday. Just head over to blkandbold.com and type in the code EARTH21 and checkout.

Brave Good Kind

Founded by Prabal Chaudhri, this company makes antibiotic-free chicken tender bites that are easy to snack on. Chaudhri named the brand for his 4-year-old daughter and his mission to instill bravery, goodness and kindness into her and all who consume his protein-filled meat snacks. In honor of Earth Day, customers can get 20% off their orders online now through May 7. Enter the code EARTHDAY20 at checkout.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

For those who fancy a cocktail for a good cause, this whiskey distillery is selling Earth Day Cocktail Kits in collaboration with American Forests. The kit was designed to make bartender Carley Gaskin's "Sip of Paradise" drink at home and includes Bulleit whiskey, pineapple cordial, citrus stock, dehydrated lemon, two up-cycled rocks glasses and eco-friendly home bartending tips printed on seed paper to plant your very own tree. For all kit purchases through Cocktail Courier through April, Bulleit will donate 22% of its sales to American Forest, as part of its commitment to help the organization plant one million trees in five years.

Catalina Crunch

Krishna Kaliannan's keto snack brand is all about low-carb cereals, smoothies and cookies that are gluten- and grain-free, vegan and have little to no sugar. For anyone who loves snacking, Catalina Crunch is allowing 15% off sitewide orders on April 22 with the code EARTH15. New customers can get the same discount after Earth Day by signing up with their email.

Stewart's Shops

Have a reusable coffee mug? Stewart's wants customers to bring in their favorite refillable bottle for free coffee, tea or hot chocolate all day on Earth Day. Stop by any shop nationwide to cash in on the deal and help save the planet by trashing fewer single-use cups.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

After updating its manufacturing practices to ensure its K-Cup pods are recyclable, this coffee brand is celebrating Earth Day with a "buy, snap and get" promotion in select stores and online. Available through the end of April, customers can buy $15 of the recyclable K-Cups, snap a photo of their receipt and text or email it to gmcr@uploadreceipt.com. In return, they'll receive a $12 coffee coupon and reusable tote bag.

Grimaldi's Pizza

Anyone who is a member or signs up for the Grimaldi’s Pizza Rewards program can earn double points come Earth Day for dine-in, carryout and delivery orders. Just order through Grimaldi’s website or mobile app on Thursday in celebration of the planet. Bonus: New members get a free pizza for their birthday, so don't forget to enter the special day.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

For who are trying to eat more plant-based meals for Earth Day (or just in general), this national sandwich chain is launching a limited-edition vegan sandwich called Earth Angel. The Earth Angel will be available for 10 bucks at Ike's locations for one week only beginning Thursday.

Grassroots Co-Op

This co-op is an online meat delivery company that butchers and sells the whole animal in order to waste less. From now through April 26, customers can head to the website and browse items on sale. The discount? Well, prices are aptly docked 22% (you know, because the planetary celebration is on April 22).

