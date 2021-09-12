Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards

MTV kicked off its 2021 Video Music Awards with some memorable moments, including Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary, Justin Bieber's return to the VMA stage since 2015 and Olivia Rodrigo winning Song of the Year for "Driver's License."
Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI perform onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow perform onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Bailey performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Bailey performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Normani performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Normani and Teyana Taylor perform onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) AJ McLean, Lance Bass, and Nick Lachey speak onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: L-R) Lance Bass, Nick Lachey, and AJ McLean attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Ashanti and Ja Rule speak onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Billie Eilish accepts the Video for Good award for ‘Your Power’ from Avril Lavigne onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Ozuna performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Giveon and Justin Bieber attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: In this image released on September 12, Swae Lee and Alicia Keys perform onstage at Liberty State Park in Jersey City for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: In this image released on September 12, Alicia Keys performs onstage at Liberty State Park in Jersey City for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Foo Fighters perform onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez presents the Song of the Year award for ‘Drivers License’ to Olivia Rodrigo onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: In this image released on September 12, Ed Sheeran performs onstage at Pier 3 in Brooklyn for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.