See Photos of the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles

6 photos
1/6
Kevin Mazur
Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
2/6
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
3/6
Kevin Mazur
H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
4/6
Kevin Mazur
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Phoebe Bridgers attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
5/6
Kevin Mazur
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Ben Winston attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
6/6
Kevin Mazur
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Bad Bunny attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

This article tagged under:

GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammys 2021

More Photo Galleries

The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos
The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks
Photos: First Look at Work Underway at United Center as Crews Transform it Into Vaccination Site
Photos: First Look at Work Underway at United Center as Crews Transform it Into Vaccination Site
Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars
Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us