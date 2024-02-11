See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher lit up Las Vegas with a medley of his greatest hits at the halftime of Super Bowl LVIII.



Alicia Keys, H.E.R, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri,Lil Jon, and Ludacris all made cameos, singing some of Usher's biggest hits and most famous duets.

Usher performed a medley of his dance-floor-ready hits, including "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," "OMG," "Love in This Club" and "Yeah!"

Check out photos from the performance below: